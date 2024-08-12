Roz Oak began her role as customer consultant at the newly opened Tenby branch on August 13, 1979.

She has been at the bank ever since, having applied for the job after spotting an advert in the newspaper.

At the time, the average price of a home was £17,354, a pint of milk cost 15p, and the charts were filled with songs by the Boomtown Rats.

Roz said: "I’ve seen so many changes in my time at Yorkshire Building Society – when I started, the role was completely manual and now it is a lot more technical and computer based.

"I am so happy to celebrate 45 years at the Tenby branch.

"It’s the people - the colleagues and the customers - that have made it so special."

Roz is not the only long-serving staff member at the Tenby branch, manager Sian Rees has worked there for 20 years, having been with the Society for 35 years.

Sian said: "It’s been an honour working with Roz - the knowledge she holds about the Society is second to none.

"She’s been a familiar face for members of the local community for generations and has always been dedicated to delivering the best service possible."

Wayne Measor, director of retail distribution and transformation at Yorkshire Building Society, said: "Congratulations to the Tenby team for their 45th anniversary and it is so wonderful that Roz has been there from the start.

"We’d like to thank her for her commitment and dedication over 45 years and celebrate this special milestone.

"Our branch network is very important to us, so we are so proud that the team in Tenby has reached this milestone and served the local community since 1979."

Roz joined ten other people who were starting work at the Tenby branch opened by Yorkshire Building Society, which was then still a building society.

To celebrate 45 years since the branch opened, and Roz's 45th anniversary, the team at the Tenby branch will be celebrating from August 13 to August 20 with goodies for customers.