Caroline Fretter, 46, of Pennart Avenue in Saundersfoot, was charged with being drunk and disorderly, three offences of assaulting emergency workers, and criminal damage.

Fretter was alleged to have been behaving in a disorderly manner on Milford Street whilst drunk on August 3.

She then assaulted two police officers – one male and one female, and caused damage to the cage area of a police vehicle on Milford Street.

Fretter pleaded guilty to each of these charges, but denied a charge of assaulting a third police officer in Haverfordwest.

She was granted bail, and will return to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on September 23.