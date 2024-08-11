Pippa Wilson, Clara Buckle and Peyton Griffiths are the members of the South Pembrokeshire & Cresselly Hunt Pony Club's Mini Horse and Pony Care Team.

The girls recently won the area Horse and Pony Care competition, competing against 13 other Pony Clubs.

And on Thursday August 15, they will be competing at The Pony Club International Blue Cross Horse and Pony Care Championship which is held at The Pony Club National Finals in Warwickshire.

Club leader Cath Nicholas said: “On behalf of our club, we would like to wish the girls good luck!

"Fantastic achievement"





“This is a fantastic achievement and a fabulous experience to be a part of with their friends - not to mention the social and life skills acquired through taking part in quizzes and horse and pony care.

“This, in turn, gives members the confidence to speak to their peers, gaining public speaking skills and teamwork.

Fun with friends

"Most important of all, they are having fun with friends, whilst they, themselves are becoming mentors and role models to other members in our branch.

“Can we also wish the best of luck to all other branches throughout the UK competing at The Pony Club National Finals."