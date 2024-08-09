The UKHSA said the high temperatures could cause significant impacts across the health and social care sector.

These impacts include observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, however, younger age groups may also be impacted.

It said increased demand for remote healthcare services is likely while internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

Temperatures across parts of England and Wales will climb over the weekend before most likely peaking on Monday



Although it will be warm at times across Northern Ireland and Scotland, temperatures here will be nearer to the seasonal average pic.twitter.com/BHXTECTNRA — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2024

There could also be an impact on the ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce and many indoor environments are likely to be overheating.

This can lead to increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings.

The Met Office may issue National Severe Weather Warnings (e.g. Extreme Heat) at short notice – you can keep up to date with those via the website where you can also find your local weather forecast.

A spell of hot and humid weather will build across England and Wales during the weekend and early next week.



Some parts of central and eastern England may become very hot for a time with the heat peaking on Monday 👇 pic.twitter.com/jeOUYUkeBC — Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2024

The hot weather response has been issued for the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West.

It is in effect from Sunday, August 11 at 9am until Tuesday, August 13 at 9am.

The forecaster took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that “a spell of hot and humid weather will build across England and Wales during the weekend and early next week” (August 11 and 12).

Some parts of the UK can expect temperatures up to 33C over the two days.