The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has advised older drivers of the different rules they face once they hit 70.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the DVLA issued an important reminder to over 70s about renewing their licence.

They said: “You need to renew your licence every 3 years after you turn 70. Do it online now it's easy, quick and secure."

Are you due to renew your driving licence?



It’s easy, quick and completely secure to do it online.



Go to https://t.co/8v84eZxCRn#DVLADigital pic.twitter.com/HkYeSH0ep3 — DVLA (@DVLAgovuk) May 9, 2024

The photocard displays a photograph of the driver, as well as personal information such as their name, address and date of birth.

It is valid for ten years and must be renewed with an updated photograph to ensure it remains a realistic likeness.

However, once you hit 70 it is mandatory to renew your licence every three years.

You will be allowed to continue driving while your licence is being renewed under certain conditions.

You must meet the medical standards of fitness to drive, your application must be less than a year old, your previous licence must have been valid, and you must adhere to the conditions of your old licence.

Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.

How to renew your driving licence

The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.

Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.

Third party websites charge additional fees.

Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.

A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.

“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out-of-date photo ID.”