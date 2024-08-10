Oriel Q Gallery in Narberth is staging its annual exhibition and online auction next month – and is alerting the public in plenty of time so they can find artwork to submit or prepare their bids in readiness to buy.

A spokesperson for Oriel Q explained: “You can both get rid of stuff that`s been hanging about and have an opportunity to shop around amongst the art that others have been discarding.

"You never know, you might find a treasure at a knockdown price!

How to take part

"Send in the details by visiting our website - orielqgallerynarberth.com or phone 07917 292774 for more information.

"Selling work from the Gallery on a fifty/fifty basis will help keep this feisty little local gallery open. This is particularly important at a time when funding for the Arts has been severely cut.

""With the public’s help, there should be surprising range of work on show from September 114 until 2pm on Saturday October 12, at which time the last bids on this exciting online auction will be closed.

"Join in the buzz of the bidding and beat your neighbour in the race to acquire that little gem of an artwork which caught your eye.

See the work online or in person at Oriel Q Gallery, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX, open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 4pm. Telephone 01834 218594 or mobile 07917 292774 – email info@orielqgallery.com