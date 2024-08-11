Saundersfoot Community Primary School won the regional title in the Primary Awards for the Green Education in Schools (PAGES) 2024.

The school's project, "Natural Dyes and Recycling Around Our School," was deemed the best in the "Green Creators" category by schools across Wales and Western England.

The PAGES competition, run by the Young People's Trust for the Environment (YPTE), had 35,000 children taking part this year.

The school's project involved finding ways to create natural dyes from plants in the area and using these dyes on recycled bags and clothes.

As a reward, the school will receive £500 to boost its further green projects, extending its role in nurturing future young environmentalists.

YPTE's director, Peter Littlewood, praised the project. He said: "This was a really interesting project.

"It was fantastic to see how much the children had learned about natural dyes. They taught us a lot about it."

Saundersfoot Community Primary's success in the PAGES 2024 competition demonstrates the powerful influence of environmental education.

Their creative project has earned them considerable regional acclaim and positioned them as an inspiring model for schools nationwide.

PAGES has been backed by donations from R&Co4Generations, Rothschild & Co’s philanthropic foundation, for the last three years.

The foundation partners with organisations focused on social and environmental purposes that align with its mission of empowering future generations and protecting our world.

YPTE is 'extremely grateful' to R&Co4Generations for its support in the past three years.