The force will conduct patrols across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys to provide reassurance to local communities.

Police believe disinformation has played a part in causing violence across the UK and have advised locals to pay attention to what they read and share from online sources.

Deputy Chief Constable, Ifan Charles said: “We want people to continue to enjoy everything our four counties have to offer – our beautiful beaches, our fantastic rural areas, and our unique towns and villages – and to feel safe to visit our area.

“We have no reason to expect disorder in our four counties, but we rightly have plans in place to deal with any disorder should it break out.

“We will take any acts of violent, threatening, or disorderly behaviour seriously and will act where appropriate with the full support of our criminal justice partners.”

Allowing peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe and preventing crimes are key goals for the police.

Ifan continued: “We encourage anyone organising a protest to contact us so we can together to ensure any demonstrations are done safely and with respect for the wider community.

“Attempts to disrupt our communities have no place in our society. We will not tolerate violence or hate directed towards anyone because of their race, religion, sexual orientation – or for any other reason at all. Our message is to think twice before you act.”

Locals are also reminded to inform the police of any criminal activities as soon as possible.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, added: “Whether it's through calling 999 in an emergency, 101 for non-emergencies, online reporting, or reaching out anonymously via Crimestoppers, your actions help us maintain the safety of our communities.

“I fully support the dedicated efforts of Dyfed-Powys Police in safeguarding our communities, and I urge everyone to work with them to ensure our streets remain safe and secure for all.

“Keeping our local areas secure is a top priority, and I encourage everyone to use these services if needed, so together we can continue making Dyfed-Powys a safer place for all.”

Anyone who has hate directed towards them because of who they are is urged to report it to police either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. In an emergency, always call 999.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.