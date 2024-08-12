Craig Woodworth, 39, appeared to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court for a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It was alleged that Woodworth, previously of St David’s Avenue in Whitland, threatened a woman with a deactivated copy of a Kalashnikov AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle and a deactivated M16-A1 semi-automatic assault rifle in Carmarthen on February 18 last year.

The prosecution alleged that Woodworth’s behaviour caused the woman to believe unlawful violence would be used against her.

The defendant, now of Tarvin Road in Chester, pleaded guilty to using the firearms to make the threats.

Woodworth had also been charged with sending a threatening message – which he denied.

The prosecution offered no evidence, as prosecutor Dean Pulling said the threatening message “was the mechanism of the threat” in the charge Woodworth had admitted.

At a plea and trial preparation hearing, defence counsel David Singh said: “The defendant is realistic about his position.”

Woodworth was sentenced to 15 months, suspended for two years. He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, a 100-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and the Building Better Relationships programme.

His victim was granted a five-year restraining order against him, and the court ordered that Woodworth’s guns and mobile phone were seized.

The judge entered a formal not guilty verdict for a sending malicious communications offence.