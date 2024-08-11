The annual event, in its fourth year, was basked in sun and blue skies, a marked contrast from the previous year's gloom.

The late afternoon started with guests swaying to the gypsy jazz rhythms of The Swingin Nettles, a four-piece band from South Pembrokeshire.

The group, inspired by 1930s legends Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grapelli, treated the crowd to the infectious enthusiasm of yesteryears’ melodies.

The baton was then handed over to the Keith Marshall quartet, whose vocal refrains were expertly executed by Angharad Sanders.

Providing the perfect balance, the quartet's piano, reeds, bass, and drums rhythmically intertwined with Angharad's melodic refrains.

Three acts performed (Image: Narberth Jazz)

As the evening progressed, the stage was taken over by the Keith Marshall Little Big Band.

Hailing from South Wales, the group boasts a robust sound profile, creating an unforgettable musical experience for the audience.

Backed by the vocals of Angharad Sanders and Andy Matthews, their performance kept energy levels high.

The ensemble's vast repertoire spans different styles and decades of music, including jazz, swing, ballads, and recent popular tunes.

A mix of beautiful weather, picnics, and Pimm's complemented the audible treats, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the afternoon into the evening.

Narberth Jazz extends thanks to Julian Williams for his gracious hospitality and the use of Lampeter House once again.

For jazz enthusiasts who missed the garden party or wish to repeat the experience, Narberth Jazz is hosting its next event at the Plas Hotel on September 19.

The event will feature one of the UK's leading exponents of New Orleans piano, Dale Storr.

Storr's extensive knowledge of his beloved piano heroes, including Dr John, James Booker, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, and Huey ‘Piano’ Smith, will captivate attendees, reinforcing Narberth's unmissable jazz experience.

Tickets can be bought from Dale Storr, Narberth Jazz or at the event box office.