The Pembroke Town and Country Show was a success as many locals attended the event last Wednesday (August 7).
At The Showfield in Lamphey, the agricultural show featured cattle, sheep, goats, horses, domestic & horticulture and a pet’s corner.
The event also included a machinery demonstration with vintage machinery, classic cars & motorbikes, a dog show and a Pembrokeshire mud slingers demo.
Furthermore, there was a dog & duck display, Cresselly Hunt, a fairground and children’s entertainers such as Kelly and Debbie with balloons and Mr Jon Jon the storyteller.
Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz said:
"Huge congratulations to the Pembroke Farmers Club for hosting a record-breaking show.
"As a farmer's son, I know the importance of shows as a way of highlighting the great work of our agricultural community in producing high quality, environmentally friendly food whilst also offering an important social occasion for those who work in agriculture.
"The show was a brilliant occasion once again this year and special congratulations to President Anthony Davies and Chairman Rob John on a wonderful day."
