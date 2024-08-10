At The Showfield in Lamphey, the agricultural show featured cattle, sheep, goats, horses, domestic & horticulture and a pet’s corner.

The event also included a machinery demonstration with vintage machinery, classic cars & motorbikes, a dog show and a Pembrokeshire mud slingers demo.

The president of the Pembroke Town and Country Show made an appearance. (Image: Newsquest)

Toni from Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport was there. (Image: Newsquest)

Some art designs from the show. (Image: Newsquest)

There was a range of beautiful flower displays. (Image: Newsquest)

Trophies were awarded to the winners in various categories. (Image: Newsquest)

Cinammon Grove were there to serve their award-winning gin. (Image: Newsquest)

There was an opportunity to sponsor a puppy. (Image: Newsquest)

Attendees had a great time at the show. (Image: Newsquest)

Samuel Kurtz MS with NFU Pembrokeshire chairman Simon Davies. (Image: Samuel Kurtz MS) Furthermore, there was a dog & duck display, Cresselly Hunt, a fairground and children’s entertainers such as Kelly and Debbie with balloons and Mr Jon Jon the storyteller.

Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz said:

"Huge congratulations to the Pembroke Farmers Club for hosting a record-breaking show.

"As a farmer's son, I know the importance of shows as a way of highlighting the great work of our agricultural community in producing high quality, environmentally friendly food whilst also offering an important social occasion for those who work in agriculture.

"The show was a brilliant occasion once again this year and special congratulations to President Anthony Davies and Chairman Rob John on a wonderful day."