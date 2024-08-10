Whether visiting a restaurant or grabbing a takeaway, fish and chips has long been a go to for many Brits.

It has become so well-liked that it was even voted the most popular British dish in 2024 by YouGov.

But with so many chippies across the UK, it can be hard to choose where to go.

If you are looking for a cost-effective option, the experts at Capital on Tap have you covered, having conducted a study to determine the cheapest and most expensive places for fish and chips across the country.

The UK's favourite takeaways

The study looked at 30 locations in the UK and compared fish and chip prices as well as the average weekly salary in the area.

Introducing the list, the business experts said: "Fish and chips, a beloved British takeaway meal, evokes feelings of nostalgia, seaside towns, and fond memories of coastal holidays.

"For some, it’s a weekly tradition; for others, a special holiday treat. But with 11,000 shops in the UK, which location offers the cheapest and most expensive fish and chips?"

The cheapest places for fish and chips in the UK

The top 10 cheapest places for fish and chips, according to Capital on Tap, are:

Southwold New Brighton Portmeirion Folkestone Whitstable Llandudno Tenby Hastings Padstow Shanklin

Pembrokeshire coastal town among the cheapest in the UK for fish and chips

Tenby was among three locations in Wales to feature on the cheapest fish and chips list by Capital on Tap, along with Portmeirion and Llandudno.

Tenby ranked seventh cheapest based on fish and chip prices as a percentage of the average weekly salary in the area.

It boasted one of the best average ratings for fish and chip shops in the area with 4.1.

While the average price of fish and chips was £9.32.

You've got the location, now you may be wondering which are the best local chippies to visit once there.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The best fish and chip shops in Tenby

The best fish and chip shops in Tenby, according to Tripadvisor, are:

Billycan - 4.5 out of 5 rating (927 reviews)

Tenbys Fish & Chips - 4.5 rating (556 reviews)

The Five Arches Tavern - 4 rating (467 reviews)

The Coach and Horses - 4 rating (939 reviews)

Fecci's Fish & Chips - 4 rating (1,502 reviews)

Plantagenet House - 4.5 rating (2,054 reviews)

For more ideas on where to go for fish and chips in Tenby or Pembrokeshire visit Tripadvisor.