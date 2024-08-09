Gary Hicks, 64, of Oregon Way in Luton, was convicted of five offences of child sexual abuse in the Milford Haven area between 1987 and 1989.

Hicks was accused of two offences of indecency with a child – referring to allegations that he caused a girl aged between nine and 11 to do a sex act on him.

He also faced two charges of indecent assault relating to the same victim, as well as two offences of rape.

Hicks was also charged with two offences of indecent assault of a male child who was aged between four and eight at the time of the allegations. It was alleged that Hicks instructed the boy to expose his genitals and urinate in to his mouth.

Following several days of deliberations, the jury found Hicks guilty of two charges of indecency with a child and three of indecent assault.

Hicks was cleared of one charge of rape and one of the indecent assault offences against the boy.

The jury were unable to reach a verdict on the remaining rape charge.

Judge Huw Rees gave the Crown Prosecution Service time to consider whether a retrial would be sought on the final rape charge.

Hicks will return to court on August 23 to find out whether he will face a new trial.

Judge Rees thanked the jury for their work during the trial, and discharged them on the remaining charge.

“It’s obvious to all of us that you have worked very hard and have been assiduous throughout the week,” he said.

“The court is very grateful for the diligence you have shown.”

The defendant was granted conditional bail, but was ordered to register as a sex offender following his convictions.