As part of the National Day of Protest, a Tenby Unity Rally is taking place in the town centre of the resort.

It is being organised by Stand Up to Racism West Wales.

Headlined ‘Stop the Far Right’ and ‘Don’t Let the Racists Divide Us’, the posts promoting the rally are asking supporters to meet at 11am outside St Mary’s Church.

A further protest?





Reports have been circulating on social media of other protests in south and west Wales, including one ‘on the seafront’ in Tenby at noon.

But after last Wednesday’s national protests, where “the tide turned on the far-right’, it could well be that this second protest may not even materialise, said Patrick Connellan of Stand Up to Racism West Wales.

And he called on as many people as possible to turn out in Tenby to show their support for the anti-racism cause in a ‘positive and peaceful’ way and reinforce the message that the far-right is not welcome in the community.

"Diverse community"





“Our community is a diverse community, and I think it is a precious thing which we need to protect,” he said.

“One or two people may not come because they are frightened, but that is what the far-right want.

“The more of us that there are, the less chance there is of violence, because we are then less vulnerable.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have reassured that they will increase their presence across various areas of West Wales following this week’s violent riots across the UK.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We won't be commenting on specific events, but want to provide reassurance that we are closely monitoring the situation across our four counties and we have robust plans and resources in place to respond appropriately.

"We will always seek to facilitate lawful peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, and preventing crime and disorder - and we encourage anyone organising a protest to contact us so we can work together to ensure any demonstrations are done safely and with respect for the wider community.

We have no reason to expect disorder in our four counties, but we rightly have plans in place to deal with any disorder should it break out.”