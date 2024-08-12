The three-day festival, bursting with creativity, celebrates the quality of handmade craft from professional makers across England, Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

Craft Festival founder Sarah James MBE said: "The event is a warm and welcoming celebration of creativity, and an opportunity to meet the makers and buy unique handmade craft."

The organisers, aided by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Ceredigion County Council, the Arts Council of Wales, and QEST (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust), have curated a rich programme of craft workshops, demonstrations, and talks.

Visitors can expect to see unique pieces from 80 professional makers bringing crafts for sale.

The festival also features craft workshops, demonstrations, and talks from leading makers including Keith Brymer-Jones, a renowned potter, author and broadcaster, internationally acclaimed ceramic artist Ashraf Hanna, and Ann Catrin Evans, a multiple award-winning sculptor.

Talks will be delivered in both English and Welsh.

For those wanting to get hands-on, a variety of pre-bookable adult craft workshops are due to run.

Limited slots are still open for plate or tile decorating sessions with ceramic artist Kate Glanville, weaving with Llio James, and crochet with Helen Hickman using hand-dyed Cambrian wool.

But this crafty event is not just for adults.

Founder Sarah James MBE (Image: Artist)

The organisers have also lined up a programme of free craft activities for children plus performances by story-teller Ceri John Phillips, The Tea Cosies, and Hijinx.

The music line-up will feature performances by Bwca, Mari Mathias, Aberystwyth Silver Band, Howni Shanty Group from Aberporth, and The Disclaimers, including Cardigan’s very own Brychan Llyr and Gareth Davies.

Tickets for Craft Festival Wales, from September 6 to 8, are £7 in advance online.

Children under 18 years will enter free with an adult ticket holder.