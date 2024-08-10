The Streetscape Paint Scheme Project, part of the council’s Street Enhancement Programme, was launched earlier in the year in Milford Haven.

It aims to support businesses to improve the appearance of town centre properties and help encourage footfall.

The scheme was extended to Haverfordwest and then Fishguard, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock and later, Tenby.

It is now being rolled out further to St Davids, Narberth, Saundersfoot and Crymych.

In St Davids, businesses in Nun Street, New Street, Cross Square, High Street and The Pebbles will be eligible.

"Helping hand at the right time"





In Narberth, businesses in High Street, Market Square, Spring Gardens and St James Street can apply.

Welcoming the news, Narberth Urban county councillor, Marc Tierney, said "I'm really pleased that, after making the case for inclusion, Narberth is now part of the Streetscape Paint Scheme Project.

“Not only that, my insistence that the scheme be extended to include businesses on St James Street and Spring Gardens now means commercial premises all along the town's one way system are eligible, on top of those on Market Square and High Street.

"Narberth business owners work hard to maintain an attractive High Street but trading conditions have been tough in recent years. This helping hand comes at just the right time. I'll be encouraging businesses in the relevant areas to find out more."

Scheme extended to more streets

Saundersfoot businesses located on High Street, Cambrian Place, Milford Street, The Strand and Brewery Terrace will be eligible.

And businesses on Crymych High Street will also be able to apply.

In further good news, the paint scheme is also being offered to more streets in some towns that are already part of the scheme.

In Milford Haven, businesses in the following streets can also now apply: Robert Street, Hamilton Street, Priory Street.

In Haverfordwest, businesses in Victoria Place are now eligible.

Goodwick’s Main Street joins the eligibility and in Tenby, businesses in St Julians Street, Crackwell Street and Cresswell Street can now apply.

Who can apply?





The fund will support owners of eligible properties and tenants/leaseholders who have the written consent of the property owner.

Grants can be used for the purchase of materials (primer, masonry undercoat and exterior masonry paint) or towards the cost of using a contractor.

Grants will provide 80 per cent of the total capital expenditure and maximum grant award per property is £4,999. Schemes must be completed by November 2024.

For full information including details on grant eligibility and a link to apply for the scheme, please • view the council’s Street Enhancement Programme page on their website • or email spfstreetenhancement@pembrokeshire.gov.uk This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.