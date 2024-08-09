The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes in June, aged 67, after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

The three-part series, Michael Mosley: Wonders Of The Human Body – which will air later in the month, will see Mosley investigate the human body and understand how it changes as we age.

Dr Michael Mosley



He taught us about the importance of wellbeing and taking care of ourselves



And now he’s teaching us how short life can be, and how easily it can be taken from us



In his memory let’s embrace each day & strive to live our best lives fully (and healthily) pic.twitter.com/bohGxbb0c6 — Alison Kriel 💙 #ubuntu #AntiRacist #ex-Labour (@AlisonKriel) June 9, 2024

His widow Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “One of Michael’s biggest passions has always been to reveal the extraordinary secrets of how our bodies work, to help us understand and look after them.

“He spent several months with the production team, travelling far and wide for the making of this brand new series”.

In episode one, Mosley travels to Dundee, where he meets tremor sufferer Thomas who is about to undergo pioneering brain surgery.

Then in Southampton, Allen finds out if his experimental cancer treatment has been a success and Mosley reveals the health benefits and risks of cold water swimming, also looking at a state-of-the-art test that could help predict heart problems years in advance.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media – becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career, he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and hosted the BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

In July, the BBC honoured Mosley with a day dedicated to him where presenters and audiences were encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their well-being.

Michael Mosley: Wonders Of The Human Body will air on Channel 5 on August 22 at 8pm.