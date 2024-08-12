Located in the rural village of Sutton near Haverfordwest, the home has five bedrooms, a lounge, conservatory, kitchen dining room, utility room, a family bathroom, detached garage and a driveway.

The garden is planted with pathways that lead around the house to a relaxing sitting area.

The garden is filled with beautiful shrubs. (Image: Rightmove)

A small bridge leads to Sutton Community Garden area. (Image: Rightmove)

A conservatory leads into the front garden. (Image: Rightmove) Three bedrooms are on the ground floor along with the family bathroom and kitchen dining room whereas the remaining two bedrooms are on the first floor.

The driveway exists at the front of the property where there is space for multiple vehicles to park and at the end of the gravel drive there is a raised terrace off the kitchen overlooking lovely shrubs, trees and flowers.

There is a lounge on the ground floor. (Image: Rightmove)

The house has five bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

The property has a modern kitchen dining room. (Image: Rightmove) Furthermore, there is a path from the garden that reaches a small bridge, and this leads to the Sutton Community Garden area – a perfect place for children to play or get involved in community events.

The property is also a short drive away from the county town of Haverfordwest and beaches such as Broad Haven and Little Haven.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.