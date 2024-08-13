Jess Baker and Cara Grove showed up at Ynysmeudwy AFC at around 9.20pm on May 9 last year, prosecutor Caitlin Brazel told Swansea Crown Court.

Baker was carrying an air rifle, which he used to smash a window at the clubhouse to gain entry, and they left around an hour later.

The club’s chairman received a report the following morning there had been a break-in.

The kitchen area and boiler had been “heavily damaged” and there were holes in the ceiling where the now former couple, whose given address to the court was Pencwmdu in Cilmaengwyn, had tried to climb through to reach the bar area.

Damage to the ceiling inside the Ynysmeudwy AFC clubhouse. (Image: Ynysmeudwy AFC)

The total cost of the repairs was £237.68.

The couple had been caught on CCTV, and there were drops of blood throughout the clubhouse, which, when analysed, were found to be Grove’s.

On June 2 last year, the defendants were arrested for unrelated matters. During a search of their home, the high-visibility jacket Baker was wearing during the break-in was found, along with three air rifles.

Grove answered no comment in her police interview, but Baker admitted they were both there whilst drunk, although he denied intending to cause damage.

The burglars smashed their way in to the clubhouse. (Image: Ynysmeudwy AFC)

Grove, 28, was of clean character at the time, but has since received one conviction for five offences, whilst 46-year-old has 10 previous convictions for 22 offences, including one for dwelling burglary and theft.

“He gave a comment at interview with the police accepting his part,” said David Pinnell, for Baker.

“He lives in the area. He knows a number of people who attend at that football club.

“He has no explanation at all why he did that.”

Ms Williams, appearing for Grove, said the defendant had issues with her mental health, but was now engaging in support for those.

“She accepts that alcohol played a part in this offence,” she said.

“She is now sober.”

“These community facilities are run usually by volunteers, where the facility itself is run on a shoestring,” Judge Huw Rees said.

“This is about wanton damage being caused when both of you were drunk.

“Both of you richly deserve to go to prison.”

For burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, Baker was sentenced to 15 months whilst Grove was sentenced to a total of eight months after also breaching her bail.

These sentences were suspended for 18 months, and both defendants must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and each pay £118.84 in compensation.

A spokesperson for Ynysmeudwy AFC said: “Although we our happy that the court has recognised the severity of this incident and how it adversely impacts the local community, the club is disappointed that this has been suspended for 18 months, meaning that these actions effectively go unpunished as the sentence would only be invoked upon further criminal conviction.”