Myfanwy, a traditional wooden rowing boat, was commissioned in around 1984 by the late Rob Jones (a bus driver from Newport) for the traditional four-oared rowing races held in the town.

The boat was built in County Cork, Ireland by Lawrence Harrington.

Originally crewed by local boys: Jack James in the stroke seat, Rob Jones, Des James, Glyn Rees and coxed by Jack's young son, Paul James, she gained a reputation for speed.

After a few years racing in Newport, the boat was sold to another rowing club. It is understood she was last raced in 2012 at the Great River Race in London.

After that it seems she was laid up in a field and left to deteriorate. Over the years, several experts had a look at her and said she was beyond repair.

In September 2023 John Harries picked Myfanwy up from a Pembrokeshire field.

A carpenter and joiner by trade, John restores boats as a hobby.

“He has always enjoyed restoring things and often takes on new projects before realising how big of a job it's going to be,” said daughter Hannah.

With Myfanwy it was touch and go whether she would last the journey home.

“We were not even sure she would survive the journey back to Newport,” said Hannah. She was in such a bad state. We braced ourselves for the trip and slowly drove back.

“Once back in Newport, we washed her down, which was when we could really start to see the damage and how much the rot had set in.”

At one point Hannah and John thought the best course of action might be to use Myfanwy as firewood. However they persevered and brought her inside the workshop, starting work on her in November 2023.

She needed a new bow post, new stern, several planks scarfed in, new ribs, new gunwales, cappings, one new seat and knees, new floor boards and foot rests and the painstaking process of restoration was begun.

“The project has caused a lot of headaches over the months, as you can imagine,” said Hannah. “We tried to use up all the old wood we could to keep her as original as possible. After eight months and countless hours, Myfanwy was ready to go.”

This month Myfanwy was launched from the Parrog in Newport. Rob Jones’ widow, Myfanwy, who the boat was named after, christened the restored rowing boat and all the original crew even had a row in her.

“It's wonderful to see a Newport boat back in Newport, on the water, ready to race again and bid to win back her trophies,” said Hannah.

“Those that were around when Myfanwy was originally racing all agreed she looks magnificent and it's brilliant to see her back home."

Myfanwy completes a fleet of three traditional wooden four-oared rowing boats that John has now restored.

“Myfanwy was the toughest project yet,” said Hannah. “We plan to race her in the traditional Newport races this summer and have a feeling Myfanwy might lead the way and steal all the trophies.”