St Davids Lifeboat was requested to launch at 8.43pm on Wednesday, August 7 to extract a casualty suffering from a panic attack while at the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy.

The charity's all-weather lifeboat and volunteer crew launched and proceeded to the location, arriving on scene at 9.13pm.

With twilight descending, the lifeboat’s smaller daughter boat, with two crew onboard, was deployed to access the lagoon.

Both the casualty and their partner were assisted onboard the vessel. They were assessed and, as they required no medical assistance, they were returned safely to the mainland side of the lagoon.

They were met there by St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, rehousing at 9.57pm.