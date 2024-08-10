Angle Lifeboat was launched at 5.53am on Tuesday, August 6, to help in the search for a vulnerable person thought to be in the Wards Pier area off Milford Haven.

The lifeboat was soon on scene and started a search of the shore, before moving further offshore to cover the area from Newton Notes jetty to Conduit Beach.

After around an hour of searching, the casualty was located inland by police officers also involved in the search.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to station. She was back alongside and readied for further service by 8am.