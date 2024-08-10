A local lifeboat has rescued two women caught out by the tide off the Pembrokeshire coast.
The pair had become cut off by the tide between Hakin Point and Conduit Beach and had managed to contact the coastguard for help.
Angle lifeboat was tasked to rescue the pair shortly after 8.28pm on Tuesday, August 6.
Because they were cut off close to the lifeboat station, the crew launched the smaller Y boat and were soon with them.
Both women were taken onboard the Y boat and transferred the short distance to safety at Hakin Point where members of Dale Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to receive them.
With no further assistance required, the Y boat returned to the jetty and was recovered shortly after.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here