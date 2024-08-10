The pair had become cut off by the tide between Hakin Point and Conduit Beach and had managed to contact the coastguard for help.

Angle lifeboat was tasked to rescue the pair shortly after 8.28pm on Tuesday, August 6.

Because they were cut off close to the lifeboat station, the crew launched the smaller Y boat and were soon with them.

Both women were taken onboard the Y boat and transferred the short distance to safety at Hakin Point where members of Dale Coastguard Rescue Team were waiting to receive them.

With no further assistance required, the Y boat returned to the jetty and was recovered shortly after.