At 12.03am Thursday, August 8 Angle’s volunteer lifeboat crew members were woken from their beds.

The coastguard had received a call for assistance from a 12 metre yacht that had lost all power four miles south west of St Ann’s Head.

The lifeboat launched in darkness and headed out to the yacht’s last known position.

It arrived on scene around 25 minutes later, located the stricken vessel and a tow was swiftly rigged.

It took an hour and a half to tow the yacht to safety.

The crew arrived off Milford Docks and transferred the vessel into an alongside tow to be taken into the marina.

With the yacht safely alongside in the marina, the crew were stood down.

The lifeboat was back alongside and readied for further service by 03.30am, while the weary crew returned to their beds to get some much-deserved rest.