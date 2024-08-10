Work to install traffic lights at the Nash Fingerpost Junction on the A477 began in May.

The installation of safety measures at the accident blackspot came after months of campaigning following the death of 29-year-old Ashley Rogers who was killed at the junction on May 13, 2022.

The junction has seen three fatal incidents in 12 years as well as other serious crashes.

A petition set up after Ashley’s death demanding action at the junction attracted more than 10,000 signatures in just over a month.

The petition, called for major improvements at the junction, comprising either a roundabout or traffic lights as well as a speed reduction and better signage.

A video shared by the Motorcycle Action Group highlighted how dangerous the junction was, showing vehicles pulling out of the junction, and waiting across the carriageway; forcing the oncoming traffic on the 60mph road to slow down or stop; as well as long queues of traffic waiting on the A4075 approach and cars ‘stacked up’ in the central waiting area.

The installation of traffic lights was welcomed by Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Sam Kurtz, who said the junction ‘had claimed the lives of too many people’.

Traffic Wales announced this week that the road will be open in both directions with the new permanent traffic signals in place by 6am on August 15, or possibly even earlier.

Traffic Wales said that the 40mph speed limit will also remain for the safe operation of the crossing.

Engineers will check the traffic and adjust the timings where required. This will enable the signals to work efficiently.

From early September onwards some small scale, localised elements of the work will be completed. This will require traffic lights to be re-installed at the junction after the bank holiday in September between 09.30am and 3pm. Traffic Wales will provide further updates closer to the time.