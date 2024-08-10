Sanu Miah of Buddha Buddha Indian restaurant and takeaway, on Tenby’s Tudor Square, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court last Thursday, August 8.

In a prosecution brought by Pembrokeshire County Council, he is charged with being the operator of a food business establishment displaying a food hygiene rating sticker with an invalid and incorrect rating.

The offence is alleged to have happened on January 27.

Miah denied the charges.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a case management hearing which he must attend later this month.