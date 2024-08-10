Fishguard Arts Society’ Summer Exhibition in Tregwynt Mansion was officially opened by member of Parliament for the new constituency of Ceredigion Preseli, Plaid Cymru’s Ben Lake MP.

The gathered members and their guest were impressed by his opening speech and his pledge to support the arts both locally and nationally.

The MP was also full of praise for the work exhibited as were Fishguard and Goodwick Mayor, Cllr William Shaw and Doug MacLeod, trustee and owner of Tregwynt Mansion.

Amanda and Eifion Griffiths from Tregwynt Woollen Mill were this year’s judges for the open art prize. They both said how difficult the choice had been.

(Image: Fishguard Arts Society)

At one point the judges said that they wanted to split the prize of £750 five ways, but finally they decided on Maggie Brown’s painting Hawthorn and Heather Bennett’s photo, Reflections.

The exhibition is open until August 26 and includes work from more than 40 artists, ceramicists, writers, and photographers.

This year, for the first time, the public is invited to join in Sketching Together, an open sketching day in the surroundings of Tregwynt Mansion.

This venture encourages art enthusiasts, regardless of their capabilities or experience, to create their own impressions of this stunning Pembrokeshire setting.

(Image: Fishguard Arts Society)

Additionally, the venue will come alive with music and prose during various events.

On August 17 Cocktails for 2 promises an enchanting night of songs and music from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Tickets can be reserved for £10 each on the society's official website.

The Power of Words event on August 21, will showcase Pembrokeshire's literary prowess.

Among the distinguished guests will be poet Alex Barr and authors Robert Nisbet and Tim Wickenden. The event starts at 7.30 and admission is free, though donations are welcome.

The exhibition in the ballroom of Tregwynt Mansion will be open between 10.30am to 4.30pm and entry is free. Unfortunately, the site isn't wheelchair friendly.

Further event details can be found on Fishguard Arts Society's website.