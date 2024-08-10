Fishguard Flyers Swimming Club celebrates its silver anniversary this summer.

When the club was first established in 1999 with around 20 members few envisioned that it would grow to be such a successful club; developing swimmers to represent at county, regional, and British levels, as well as encouraging participation for members who want to swim for fun, friendship and fitness and not compete.

The club has developed into a dual site club offering coaching in Fishguard and Crymych Leisure Centres and its continuing success is due to positive relationships with both the Leisure Centres and Pembrokeshire County Swimming.

“As well as all the swimmers who train so hard – this success has been an ongoing team effort of loyal, committed volunteers who take time out of their own busy lives to help run the club,“ said Janet Wyer, club chairperson.

At its recent club championships swimmers competed in a fun, friendly environment followed by a buffet and awards ceremony.

During this, Fishguard Flyers was presented with a generous donation from the Strumble Freemasons and the Swim Wales Development Grant towards replacing the club’s diving blocks.

“We as a club have been blessed by the generosity of so many local organisations who have provided financial support over the years,” added Janet.

Fishguard Flyers is always looking for volunteers, however little time anyone has to spare, whether poolside or behind the scenes.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Lisa Griffiths, club secretary on email at: secretaryfishguardflyers@gmail.com Fishguard Flyers is always looking for new members.

To arrange a free three-week trial, contact membership secretary Elaine at: flyersmembership@gmail.com.