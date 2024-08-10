The health of our rivers and seas in Britain is a pertinent talking point at present, with recent news of sewage being discharged into rivers as well as agricultural run off and a multitude of other issues affecting our waterways.

In West Wales, the Teifi and Cleddau have received much local attention with reports of the severe decline in their ecological status; with local groups such as Save the Teifi, and Friends of the Cleddau projects proving that community-led action can give our rivers a voice.

In North Pembrokeshire, the Afon Nyfer (River Nevern) has not had the same exposure as the Teifi and the very well documented issues of the River Wye.

However, community benefit society Cwm Arian says the river it is at risk of falling victim to the same threats if action is not taken to conserve and enhance its water quality and biodiversity.

Cwm Arian’s Nyfer am Byth (Nevern Forever) project hopes to raise awareness of the issues facing the river, improve understanding and work with communities and landowners to find solutions as part of a catchment-level approach.

“As a farmer's daughter in the catchment, it is vitally important to me that we take into account the multiple challenges that face farmers at present,” said project officer Sophie Jenkins.

“Including the change in subsidies with the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the effects of TB in Wales as well as the changes to Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations.

“Farmers also bring huge benefits to our area with provision of fresh local food and produce, and are integral strongholds of Welsh language and rural culture in north Pembrokeshire. We would like to work with farmers and communities to find solutions that benefit all within the catchment".

The Nyfer am Byth project, funded by the Esmée Fairbairn Blue Spaces Scheme, is running a series of community consultation events focused on the Afon Nyfer, its tributaries and its surrounding catchment area including Newport Beach.

Alongside the in-person events there is also an in-depth online survey to complete which is open to all.

“Your feedback will play a crucial role in guiding our efforts to help develop a community catchment management plan and the next steps of the project,” said Sophie.

Community engagement events are taking place on Wednesday, August 28, 7.30 – 9.30 at the Old School Hall Eglwyswrw (Welsh Language only session); Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Crymych Market Hall; Monday, September 23 7.30pm to 9.30pm Nevern Village Hall and Saturday, September 28 1pm to 3pm at Newport Memorial Hall.

The online survey is at www.nyferambyth.cymru.

For further information, contact sophie@cwmarian.org.uk