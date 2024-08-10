Nell Morse, 16, from Fishguard, and her canine companion border collie Pip joined more than 80 other youngsters for an action-packed week of ‘adventures at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Open to young people between seven and 16, all with a shared love of dogs, the campat Rutland Showground in Oakham included the opportunity to brush up on skills and training across a range of canine activities, including agility, hoopers, handling and heelwork to music, as well as plenty of social activities and a packed educational programme.

“This is my first year at camp and I’m looking forward to the agility training, and meeting all the new people,” said Nell before she set off.

The showground was transformed for a week as the youngsters and their canine companions took over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs and keeping them both healthy and active.

A typical day at YKC Summer Camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, some days also include a workshop or masterclass from dog experts.

Helen Kerfoot, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “We were delighted to welcome our members to YKC Summer Camp once again, including Nell and Pip, who had a fun and varied week.

“Camp is a real highlight of the summer and helps to equip youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner, as well asproviding plenty of opportunities to socialise, train and compete and gain lifelong friendships.”

Young dog lovers interested in future YKC events should visit thekennelclub.org.uk/ykc to find out about becoming a member.