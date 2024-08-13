The Friends of Treginnis Fete summer finally took place at Treginnis Farm for City Children.

The farm is one of three owned by the charity and promises children, some who have never seen a farm animal or a field, a week of muck and magic.

The Friends of Treginnis fundraise to help make this essential experience possible.

On the day of the long-awaited fete the sun shone and crowds of people enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of games, bouncy castles, drinks, cakes, ice cream, hot dogs, burgers and strawberries with cream.

There was wonderful music from The Ukulele Pirates, Vox Angelica, Michael Chant and the Glenneath Male Voice Choir, all of whom sang and played magnificently.

Many rosettes were won in the popular dog show.

Donna Edmunds, CEO of Farms for City Children, officially opened the fete with Gethin Jones, manager of Treginnis alongside her. Mary Edey, secretary of The Friends of Treginnis presented Donna with a bouquet of flowers grown at the farm in the polytunnels.

The fete had been due to be opened by Sir Michael Morpurgo, award winning writer and founder of Farms for City Children. However, due to ill health, he was unable to attend “This was the first for six years,” said Mary. “The committee would like to thank everyone for all their hard work in making this fete happen this year.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came along and made it such a great day. Do come along again next year and we can do it all again.”