Cardigan lifeboat’s volunteer crew was preparing to escort their smaller D-Class lifeboat through Cardigan Carnival parade yesterday afternoon, Saturday, August 10, when their pagers went off.

The coastguard had received an emergency call from a yacht in difficulty just before 12.34pm and requested that the lifeboat launch.

The yacht had run into difficulty on Cardigan Bar and had also experienced engine failure.

Cardigan's Atlantic 85 lifeboat launched and quickly located the casualty vessel which had been given initial assistance by the crew of dolphin watching boat, A Bay to Remember.

A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred on board the casualty yacht to assist the crew with securing their position on a temporary mooring.

Then the lifeboat transferred the yacht crew members and their equipment across the estuary to Patch, where their car was located, so that they could arrange for repairs.

The lifeboat was returned to station and readied for service by 2pm This was the first full launch on service for the lifeboat’s new Bendy Tractor, named Donkey as the registration plate ends EAW. It was also a first shout for trainee shore crew member Nikki.