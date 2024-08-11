Ceredigion County Councillor Paul Hinge has been remembered as a team player whose passing will leave a huge hole in both the council chamber and his local community.

Cllr Hinge represented the Tirymynach ward for more than 15 years and was re-elected to the seat in the 2022 local government elections.

During his time as county councillor Cllr Hinge had served as chairman of the councillor and deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group.

An army veteran himself, he was the Armed Forces Champion for Ceredigion and his work support to veterans was well known nationally.

Councillor Hinge was a long term supporter of Bow Street FC and the club held a minute’s silence in his honour at both their weekend games.

“Everyone at the club is devastated by the news,” the club said.

“Paul was a loyal supporter of the club, had just committed to another year as a player sponsor.

"His contribution to the village of Bow Street generally is immeasurable.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the whole family at this terribly sad time.”

Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, Cllr Elizabeth Evans, paid tribute to her loyal and hard-working deputy.

“The sudden passing of our colleague and dear friend Cllr Paul Hinge, has come as a horrible shock, and like everyone, we are still coming to terms with his passing,” she said.

“First and foremost, Paul was a very proud family man, they were everything to him, and our thoughts and condolences go to Paul’s wife Shirley, their children and grandchildren during this very difficult time.”

Cllr Evans said that the council’s Lib Dem group had lost ‘a real team player’.

“Sometimes we spend as much time with colleagues as we do with our own family, and in Paul, the Lib Dems have lost a treasured family member,” she said.

“He was a loyal deputy to me and was proud to serve the residents of Tirymynach Ward for over 15 years.

“It is difficult to describe Paul’s contribution to Ceredigion Council and the community he represented.

“The list is long, but he will leave a large hole right across the council chamber and in the wider community.

“Paul was one of a kind and we shall miss him terribly, but there is also comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on.”