At the launch of the Art Afoot / Celf ar Droed art trails linking Fishguard and Goodwick there will be a celebratory lantern parade, in partnership with On Land's Edge Festival, on Friday September 20 from 6.30pm.

Goodwick Brass Band, several beautiful giant lanterns and a sea of jelly fish and pyramid lanterns will delight spectators and lead people from The Parrog into Fishguard.

Fishguard's mayor Cllr Billy Shaw and the Mayor’s Consort Cllr Janet Wyer, will be in attendance.

A plethora of jellyfish lanterns and larger creatures from tissue paper and willow have already been created in workshops at Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun, Holy Name Catholic Primary School and Ysgol Wdig.

There will also be a big day of lantern making at Fishguard Town Hall at a free lantern making workshop on September 7.

The workshop will run from 10am to 3pm. This is an all-day event and participants need to book ahead through the company's website. There are fifty lantern making places available on a first come first served basis.

“We're looking forward to welcoming the public to a big day of lantern making in Fishguard Town Hall,” said Ann Shrosbree, director of Small World Theatre.

“The result of everyone's hard work will be spectacular parade which we hope will be a memorable occasion for the towns."

Members of the public are asked to be mindful when booking a workshop space.

“If you’ve booked and find that you can’t make it to the workshop, please let us know as we'll be running a waiting list," said Ann.”

The event is already being embraced by the community and Anne thanked Ffwrn for inviting Small World to work with FADDS at the venue, and for allowing the community to store their amazing lanterns there ahead of the parade.

It is hoped that the plans to create an evening of events will only benefit the towns, with the launch of the art trails coinciding with the opening night of the On Land's Edge festival.

The art trails have been commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council through UK Government funding and have been facilitated by Small World Theatre.

For further information about On Land's Edge Festival’s programme and for information about the art trails, please visit Theatr Gwaun and Small World Theatre’s websites, linked above.