Seven Pembrokeshire people must pay a total of £4,018 after being caught dropping cigarette butts in public.
The cases of all seven were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8 in prosecutions brought by Pembrokeshire County Council.
None of the defendants were present in court and the offences were found proved in their absence.
They were all fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £266 and an £88 victim surcharge, a total of £574.
The offenders were: Anna Bukowski, 57, of White Lion Street, Tenby, who was found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in The Green Pay & Display Car Park, Tenby on January 3 this year.
Robert Evans, 38, of Freemans View, Haverfordwest who on January 3 this year dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock.
Nakita Field Thomas, 29, of Knowling Mead who threw down a cigarette butt and left it in Marsh Road, Tenby on January 3 this year.
Matthew Jones, 40, of Maidenwells who dropped a cigarette butt at Argyl Surgery, Pembroke Dock on January 4 this year.
Sandra Lawson, 78 of Hanover Court, Milford Road, who dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Tesco Extra, Haverfordwest on January 2 this year.
Tracy Morgan, 39, of Larch Road Milford Haven, who on January 3, 2024, dropped a rolled up cigarette and left it in Tesco, Pembroke Dock.
And Patrick Ryan, 18, of Gerald Road Haverfordwest who dropped a cigarette bus at Haverfordwest Bus Station on January 8 this year.
Each defendant has been given until September 6 to pay the total sum of £574 and collection orders have been made.
