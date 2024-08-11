The cases of all seven were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 8 in prosecutions brought by Pembrokeshire County Council.

None of the defendants were present in court and the offences were found proved in their absence.

They were all fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £266 and an £88 victim surcharge, a total of £574.

The offenders were: Anna Bukowski, 57, of White Lion Street, Tenby, who was found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in The Green Pay & Display Car Park, Tenby on January 3 this year.

Robert Evans, 38, of Freemans View, Haverfordwest who on January 3 this year dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Criterion Way, Pembroke Dock.

Nakita Field Thomas, 29, of Knowling Mead who threw down a cigarette butt and left it in Marsh Road, Tenby on January 3 this year.

Matthew Jones, 40, of Maidenwells who dropped a cigarette butt at Argyl Surgery, Pembroke Dock on January 4 this year.

Sandra Lawson, 78 of Hanover Court, Milford Road, who dropped a cigarette butt and left it in Tesco Extra, Haverfordwest on January 2 this year.

Tracy Morgan, 39, of Larch Road Milford Haven, who on January 3, 2024, dropped a rolled up cigarette and left it in Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

And Patrick Ryan, 18, of Gerald Road Haverfordwest who dropped a cigarette bus at Haverfordwest Bus Station on January 8 this year.

Each defendant has been given until September 6 to pay the total sum of £574 and collection orders have been made.