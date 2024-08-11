Greening Fishguard and Goodwick has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.

The group has taken over may of the council flowerbeds in Fishguard and Goodwick and also maintains the planters at Goodwick Station, Dr Bob’s Vegetable Patch in West Street Car Park, mini fruit orchards in the twin towns and planters in the town centres.

“All the members are delighted about receiving another Green Flag Community Award on behalf of our towns,” said Julia Moffett, the organiser of Greening Fishguard and Goodwick.

“We will be flying it as part of our entry in this year’s Round Table Carnival, The Green Barrows Display Team.”

The greening group joins 199 community managed green spaces across the country that have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.

Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy.

“We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 199 community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers,” said Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy.

“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieved Green Flag Community status.

A full list of award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru