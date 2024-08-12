The annual Fishguard Lifeboat open day offers a chance to walk the North Breakwater, by kind permission of Stena, and to see both Fishguard Lifeboats and meet the crew.

The event will take place at the station, which is located in Fishguard Harbour, from 2pm to 6pm.

Over the last couple of years the annual event has been blessed with sightings of dolphins off the breakwater and this year volunteers from Sea Trust will be on hand to help spot them.

There will be fun, games, music, lots of stalls and souvenirs and a chance to meet Stormy Stan.

Pembrokeshire Model Boats will also be in attendance.

Visitors won’t go hungry as there will be a barbecue, ice cream from local producers, drinks and cakes.

The event is free to attend and donations to Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI are welcome.