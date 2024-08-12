Maggots are fly larvae, Country Living explains.

"If flies settle on your rubbish, they may lay eggs which can hatch as maggots within 24 hours," the lifestyle and home experts add.

"This can then turn into a repetitive cycle."

While maggots can be found at any time of the year, they are particularly prevalent during spring and summer.

How to get rid of these common garden pests

Maggot infestations in bins aren't uncommon, but are unpleasant.

So to help, head of technical training academy at Rentokil Pest Control, David Cross and British Pest Control Association (BPCA) technical officer, Natalie Bungay, speaking to Country Living, have shared some expert advice on how to get rid of them.

What causes maggots?





You are likely to find maggots crawling in rubbish bins around your home, especially during the warmer months.

But where do they come from?

Tap Warehouse cleaning expert Dominic Lees-Bell explains: "Maggots thrive on rotting fruit and waste and feed for about five days before they turn into flies, so it's vital to get rid of them before they can pupate.

"With waste rotting faster in the heat, your bins should be cleaned more frequently than usual; make an effort to wash out your bin, on top of taking the rubbish out."

Maggots thrive on rotting fruit and waste. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cross added: "For a large portion of their lifecycle flies exist in the form of larvae (maggots).

"While the odd fly on your premises is unavoidable at times, the presence of maggots can be prevented.

"Flies lay their eggs in places that offer the best chances of survival, as a result you are most likely to see them in large clusters on food sources such as decomposing organic matter.

"Keeping your home, garden and driveway clean and ensuring bins are regularly emptied will go a long way to preventing maggots from appearing."

Are maggots harmful to humans?





Maggots are a delicacy in some parts of the world and are carefully and hygienically farmed in others before being used to save lives.

However, consuming uncooked larvae can lead to bacterial poisoning as they could have come in contact with faeces or rotting organic material, Cross added.

Bungay also said that maggots can contaminate food products which in turn can raise the risk of food poisoning.

How to get rid of maggots in your bin

"As with most pest issues, prevention is better than a cure," Cross said.

There are a number of ways to get rid of maggots in your bin according to experts. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"So ensuring your bin is sealed and food scraps are covered in the first instance can prevent maggots from arriving altogether."

If you do find you have a maggot problem in any of your bins both Cross and Bungay said to clean it thoroughly the next time it is emptied.

Cross said to also consider using Rentokil’s Mini Fly Box which "helps to kill flies inside your bins, preventing them from laying the eggs which hatch into maggots".

Bungay added: "Don’t put lose food waste in the bin, make sure it is always bagged up/sealed so that flies cannot get access to lay their eggs.

"Remember, if you’re having trouble with maggots that you can’t deal with yourself, call in a professional.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"They’ll be able to find the source of the infestation and treat without the risk of further damage.

"Qualified, audited and insured pest management companies can be found on the BPCA website."

"If you do find your wheelie bin facing a maggot problem, you should arrange for it to be cleaned out thoroughly the next time it is emptied."