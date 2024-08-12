The girl – who cannot be named due to her age – was arrested following an incident on April 24 which saw the school placed in lockdown.

Two teachers, Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a teenager were taken to hospital and treated for stab wounds, but were released the following day.

The girl, now 14, appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court and denied three charges of attempted murder.

She pleaded guilty instead to three offences of wounding with intent.

The girl also admitted a charge of having a knife on a school grounds.

Prosecutor Helen Randall said that these pleas were not acceptable, and a trial would be sought on the attempted murder offences.

A trial date has been set for September 30.