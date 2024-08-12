The two-day event – the largest county agricultural show in Wales - gets underway on Wednesday August 13 and is set to welcome thousands of visitors to the Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.

The show is organised by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, which is celebrating its 240th anniversary in 2024.

The well-attended service was held The Pavilion on the showground.

Pembrokeshire County Show posted on Facebook: "What a wonderful service we had this evening to welcome in the show week, and take a moment to reflect on the work that’s done and the strength of the rural community.

Pembrokeshire County Show president Adam Thorne is pictured with harpist Isabel Harries. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Show)

"Our service was conducted so well once again by Reverend Canon Michael Rowlands and supported by Reverend Canon Richard Davies.

"We were honoured to welcome the Bishop of St David’s, The Right Reverend Dorrien Davies, who brought a message both moving and entertaining.

The service was held in the County Showground Pavilion. (Image: Sam Kurtz)

"A special thanks must go to Mr Owain Lewis for leading us on the piano, Miss Isabel Harries for serenading us beautifully on the harp and to the team of helpers for preparing an impressive and delicious spread following the service.

"We all wish our President, Mr Adam Thorne and Ambassador Miss Ffion Edwards, all the very best for the week ahead."

Everyone enjoyed the after-service refreshments. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Show)

Senedd Member Sam Kurtz was amongst the congregation and said the service was " lovely end to a weekend but also a great way to kick off Pembrokeshire County Show week.

He added: "The show service gave an opportunity to give thanks to those who make the show a success, but also to the wider agricultural community.

"A pleasure to attend and very best wishes to President Adam Thorne and Ambassador Ffion Edwards for what promises to be a great Show once again!"