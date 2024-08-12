The crash took place last Friday evening on the road between Sentry Cross and Johnson, and saw the road closed for more than three hours.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorbike and car, on the A477, between Sentry Cross and Johnston at about 9.25pm on 9 August.

"One person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"The road remained closed whilst a vehicle was recovered and reopened at 1am.”