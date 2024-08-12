A person was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A477 in Pembrokeshire.
The crash took place last Friday evening on the road between Sentry Cross and Johnson, and saw the road closed for more than three hours.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorbike and car, on the A477, between Sentry Cross and Johnston at about 9.25pm on 9 August.
"One person was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"The road remained closed whilst a vehicle was recovered and reopened at 1am.”
