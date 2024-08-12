HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Charlie, an 11-month-old male Collie cross Whippet, is a confident and playful boy full of love and affection. He who has come from a home through no fault of his own. He requires an active family and could live either alone or with other confident dogs. Charlie enjoys walks and would be suitable for a family with older, dog-experienced children.
Hila, a three-year-old female Pomeranian currently in foster in Berkshire, is a delightful and very affectionate dog. She thrives off attention, enjoys lap time, and walks on a lead. Hila would prefer to be the only dog in the home but responds well to other dogs outside.
Kemp, a five-year-old female Beagle, is timid but growing in confidence. She has come from a breeder. Kemp will need another kind resident dog in the home to boost her confidence. She has never lived in a home and her adopters will need patience as she acclimatises to home life and learns house training.
Kapo, a five-year-old female Cockapoo, is a beautiful and inquisitive dog that came from a breeder. She is most comfortable around when around other dogs and will need a resident dog in the home for company. Kapo has never lived in a home before and may need help learning new skills like house training and walking on a lead.
Dusty, a six-year-old female Deerhound cross Lurcher, is loving and likes to walk and sunbathe. She requires a home with her best friend Noodles or another confident dog. Dusty can live with older, dog-savvy children and may need help with house training as she spent most of her previous life outdoors.
