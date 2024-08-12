The heavy machinery was spotted off the coast of Aberaeron after being consumed by the sea on August 7.

A spokeswoman for Ceredigion Council said: "The excavator forms part of the fleet being used to construct the £32m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme and was constructing the outer extents of the rock breakwater at low tide when it suffered an electrical malfunction.

"Efforts were made to repair the excavator prior to the tide turning, but unfortunately these were unsuccessful. Measures were then taken to isolate the electrics and seal all fluid tanks prior to the excavator becoming submerged, and also cap/secure any items where sea water could enter the machine."

The spokeswoman said Natural Resources Wales were notified and recovery took place on Friday.

The £500,000 giant excavator was pulled to higher ground into a shallower area of the sea, before being retrieved.

Aberaeron and Aberarth county Cllr Elizabeth Evans said: "Unfortunately the excavator could not be repaired in time for the incoming tide.

"The priority of the operator was to then make secure the fuel and exhaust from the tide in very difficult circumstances.

"Breakdowns happen and unfortunately this was unusual because of the incoming tide. It was just one of those things."

Aberaeron’s £32 million coastal scheme is well underway.

The scheme is to protect the town from flooding and around £27 million of funding was received from the Welsh Government.

Regarding the progress of the coastal defence works, Cllr Evans said: "It’s going great - they have to work around this horrible weather, and we have high tides coming our way, but everyone is in great spirits. So much interest from tourists. Aberaeron is so busy."

As part of the project, there is construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.

A freak wave flooded the electrics which resulted in the excavator being left by the shore in the first place. (Image: Cardigan bay fishing adventures)

The Cardigan Bay Fishing Adventures YouTube Channel clearly shows how the excavator was stranded, albeit not capsizing and remaining above the water.