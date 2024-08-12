A fabulous fireworks display over Tenby Harbour was a fitting finale to the town's first Summer Spectacular of the season last night, Sunday August 11.
The fireworks show concluded seven hours of music and entertainment staged by Tenby Round Table around the harbour area.
There were no worries about the weather forecast this year, with the sun making an appearance virtually on cue for the 3pm arrival of Samba Doc to get the fun underway.
DJ Steve Briers compered the event which featured a variety of acts, concluding with eight piece party band Funktion 22, ahead of the eagerly-awaited fireworks display.
And Tenby Round Table - once recovered from yesterday's extravaganza - will be doing it all over again in less than two weeks' time, with the same aim of staging a memorable event and raising thousands of pounds for charities and good causes.
The next Tenby Summer Spectacular, which will also feature a 10pm fireworks display, will take place on Sunday August 24, and will be the last one of the summer.
