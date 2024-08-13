Neil Chapman, NSPCC Cymru Childline team manager, said: "At Childline, we know that results day can be really stressful for young people, and the wait leading up to it can cause a lot of anxiety. That’s why it is important that children feel supported and listened to.

"It can be very upsetting for a young person not to get the grades they had hoped for or expected, and it can affect their confidence. But it’s important for them to know that many others are going through the same thing and there are a range of options to explore.

“There are also lots of trusted adults they can turn to for help and support, whether that’s a teacher, careers advisor, parent, carer or Childline."

Mr Chapman said: "Every year our specially trained counsellors carry out counselling sessions with hundreds of children across the UK who are worried about their exams and results.

"They listen to the young person’s concerns, offer advice about dealing with anxiety, and help explore the different options available for those who don’t get their desired results.

"The conversation is confidential, and no worry is ever too small."

The NSPCC has identified several common themes among young individuals worried about their exam results.

These include anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts.

They can also feel pressured by family or teachers and worry about letting people down or about the consequences of failing their exams.

Childline provides specific suggestions for young people who may not achieve their desired results.

These include talking to a teacher, careers advisor, or any adult you trust about how you feel and what your options could be.

Childline also recommends that young people should not compare themselves with their friends, and, if need be, to speak to your school about making an appeal.

Childline also offers guidance for parents and carers.

It advises patience, understanding, and encouragement for children to think about their next steps without rushing into hasty decisions.

If you know any young people under 19 in need of support, Childline offers a free, confidential service. It can be reached online at www.childline.org.uk or at 0800 1111.

Parents, carers, or concerned adults can also contact the NSPCC helpline for advice and support about child protection. Its helpline is also open all day, every day.

