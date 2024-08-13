Daniel Phillips, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with six offences which were alleged to have taken place in the Milford Haven area.

Phillips was accused of threatening to kill a woman, and also threatening that same complainant that he would kill a second woman.

He was also charged with threatening to kill both women with a meat cleaver.

These were all said to have taken place on July 4.

Phillips was further charged with battery and strangulation against the second woman on July 6.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He set a sentencing date of September 5 and remanded the defendant back in to custody.