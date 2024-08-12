Gareth Waite, 47, was convicted of six offences under the Terrorism Act following a three-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court on May 15.

Following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, Waite was found guilty of four offences of disseminating a terrorist publication and two offences of possession of material of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to one offence of supporting a proscribed organisation, relating to his support for National Action.

National Action is a racist neo-Nazi group established in 2013 that was banned in December 2016.

The group is described as “virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic” by the Home Office, and it promotes the idea that Britain “will inevitably see a violent ‘race war’, which the group claims it will be an active part of”.

Waite was jailed on Friday to a total of nine years and nine months.

Gareth Waite has been jailed for terrorism offences. (Image: South Wales Police)

DCI Leanne Williams, head of investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

“This concludes what was a detailed, thorough, and complex investigation over many months by officers from CTP Wales, assisted by colleagues in Dyfed Powys Police.”

We urge anyone who sees extremist content to report their concerns by completing the confidential form at gov.uk/ACT, or by calling police in confidence on 0800 789321.