The board will oversee and give guidance to the Welsh Government on its TB eradication programme.

The board comprises of farmers, veterinary professionals, and a representative from NFU Cymru.

Aled Jones, president of the NFU Cymru, said: "It is welcome news that the Cabinet Secretary has appointed the Bovine TB Programme Board and following the appointment of the Bovine TB Technical Advisory Group (TAG) earlier in the year, the Programme Board is the final important piece in the governance structure for Welsh Government’s TB policy.

"It is positive to see strong farmer and veterinary representation around the table, as it is farming families and their own private farm vets who are at the front line of dealing with this dreadful disease so their views on future TB policy are vital."

Mr Jones said: "The Programme Board has incredibly important work to do in driving forward a route to eradication of this terrible disease, something the future generations of cattle farmers in Wales depend on. In the period from April 2023 to March 2024, over 11,000 cattle were slaughtered because of bovine TB in Wales, a sobering statistic that we cannot allow to continue."

He said NFU Cymru continues to call for a comprehensive disease eradication strategy to tackle bovine TB wherever it exists.