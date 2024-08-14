A large congregation greeted the choir at St John’s Church, Templeton. Soloists were first tenor Peter Halifax, accompanying himself on guitar, and flautist Alyson Griffiths, and Alyson joined MC Matthew John for a warmly- applauded duet.

Choir soloists Alyson and Peter with MC Matthew at the Templeton concert. (Image: P&DMVC)

The choir was thanked by newly appointed Rector, Father Robert Moore, who presented floral baskets to musical director Juliet Rossiter, guest accompanist Heather Williams, from Carmarthen Choir, and Alyson. Refreshments were afterwards enjoyed at the village hall.

Cousins are guests of choir

Musical delights awaited choristers at Lamphey Village Hall as they shared the stage with two hugely-gifted singers, Pembrokeshire-based cousins Mared Phillips and Ffion Harries.

Mared and Ffion each sang two individual pieces before joining in a delightful duet. They were accompanied by Mared’s mother, Anthea Phillips, who is also Ffion’s aunt.

Choristers, too, were in fine form under Juliet’s direction and this time the guest accompanist was Elaine Robins, of Llandovery Choir. Pembroke choir is seeking a new accompanist following recent retirement.

Principal soloist Alyson Griffiths excelled again with On My Own and one of her favourite pieces, Stranger On The Shore. Finale was American Trilogy’, the choir ranks swelled by Tenby Male Voice and Cor Meibion de Cymru singers and by former Pembroke first tenor David Holt.

The concert was organised by Pembroke Farmers’ Club and the welcome was by club member and choir baritone Ed Morris.

Members of South Pembrokeshire YFC provided excellent refreshments and they were thanked by choir chairman Huw Morgan.

The choir's next concert is at St Johns Church, Tenby, on September 10.