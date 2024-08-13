David Humphreys and Amanda Oglesby were due to face a trial at Swansea Crown Court over a series of offences in Glynarthen between March 5 and 7.

The pair were accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against a man, as well as an alternative lesser charge of inflicting GBH. They were also charged with attempted robbery, relating to allegations that they attempted the taking of money from the man.

The pair were also accused of falsely imprisoning the man.

Humphreys, 56, of the B4334 in Rhydlewis, was charged with possessing a shotgun without a certificate, relating to a side-by-side double-barrelled shotgun on March 6.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Both he and Oglesby, 39, of Ocean Way in the Sandfields area of Port Talbot, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, before the trial was set to begin, they each pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini said these pleas would be acceptable, and a trial would no longer be sought.

“Obviously common sense has prevailed,” said Judge David Wynn Morgan.

“The reality is that both of you will be going to prison for a long time.”

Judge Wynn Morgan granted an application for a pre-sentence report for Oglesby.

The pair were each remanded back in to custody, and will return to be sentenced on September 4.